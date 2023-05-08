Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has inaugurated Gaya General Hospital upgraded by his government.

The hospital situated at Gaya Emirate is one amongst the four specialist hospitals upgraded to 400-bed.

Its a few weeks to the end of the tenure of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

As part of his farewell activities, the Governor is inaugurating projects embarked upon by his administration.

One of the projects inaugurated is the Gaya General Hospital which underwent upgrade to 400 bedded health facility.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje upgraded the Gaya General Hospital to cater for the needs of residents of Gaya Emirate, one of the new Emirates created by his government.

Governor Ganduje in company of the commissioners of health and information among other dignitaries toured the facility which was equipped with state of the art health instruments to make the required standards.

Residents of Gaya Emirate are excited with the development and wish the Governor well in his future endeavours.

Some of the structures to put in place include, conversion of existing buildings to wards, hundreds of 22 bed capacity blocks, Accident and Emergency (A & E ) blocks, Theatre blocks, Maternity blocks, Eye Centres, Ear Nose Throat (ENT) blocks, Dental Clinics, among others.

The Governor also inaugurated a township road constructed by his government during his visit to Gaya town.

