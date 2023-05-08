Refugees fleeing ongoing violent unrest in Sudan have crossed the border into Ethiopia as fighting continues in the war-torn country.

Recall that fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15 between the army and paramilitary forces, and so far at least 700 people have been killed, most of them civilians.

“Our safety and life comes first, we can’t be thinking of the things that we have left behind.” says one woman currently taking refuge in the border of Metema.

The situation comes as gun battles and air strikes on Sunday again flared in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, which has been rocked by four weeks of fighting despite the latest ceasefire efforts backed by Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Multiple truce deals have been declared and quickly violated since fighting erupted between army and paramilitary forces.

Fierce combat since then has killed at least 700 people, most of them civilians, wounded thousands and driven a mass of exodus of Sudanese and foreign nationals.

In embattled Khartoum, fighter jets have bombed enemy positions as terrified residents stayed barricaded indoors amid dire shortages of water, food, medicines and other staples.

Across the Red Sea, in the Saudi city of Jeddah, talks were underway aiming for a ceasefire that could aid the desperate efforts to bring humanitarian aid to the besieged population.

The generals leading the warring parties have blamed each other for the violence, but have said little about the talks being held in Jeddah since Saturday.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Nabil Abdalla said the talks were on how a truce “can be correctly implemented to serve the humanitarian side”, while Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who heads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), only said on Twitter that he welcomed the technical discussions.

Riyad and Washington have supported the “pre-negotiation talks” and urged the belligerents to “get actively involved”.