The Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has assured residents of the state that his administration would reflect on the need to improving the working condition of the Oba Adejugbe General hospital in Ado Ekiti in the quest for quality health care delivery.

The Medical Director of the Hospital Dr. Gbenga Omotosho, noted that the facility would complement other government health facilities in the state in rendering quality health care service to the people.

He thanked the governor on his plan to improve on the working condition of the hospital

Also the governor was at the state customary court complex in Ado to inspect the ongoing renovation work.