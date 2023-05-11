Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on Wednesday in Abuja met with the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Bayero Salih Farah, and the Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye.

The governor alongside the DG of NITT and the transport minister discussed various transportation-related issues and explored ways to collaborate and improve transportation infrastructure in Ekiti State.

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology is a leading institute in Africa, with a focus on research and development of transport technology. Their expertise in the field will be valuable to Ekiti State as it looks to enhance its transportation systems.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, also pledged the support of the Federal Government towards improving transportation infrastructure in Ekiti State.

Governor Oyebanji expressed his gratitude to Dr. Farah and Prince Adegoroye for their support, stressing that his administration is looking forward to a fruitful collaboration that would benefit the people of Ekiti State.