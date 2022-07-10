50 widows benefit from skills acquisition training in Benue

At least 50 widows have benefited from skill acquisition and empowerment programs organised by the Kukah Center and Fountain of Life Church to help lift widows out of poverty in the community.

Advertisement

The widows who were trained in various petty trades in Makurdi received take-off tools and seed money to help them sustain their businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benue State has experienced a variety of crises, including herder-farmer clashes and communal squabbles.

Advertisement

Women and children are considered the most vulnerable in any conflict because the majority of men are killed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kukah Center and Fountain of Life Church, two non governmental organisation took up the task to train 50 Widows who have adversely been affected by conflict in the State.

Advertisement

Under the household group, 24 women received training in the production of eight different products, such as liquid soap, hair shampoo, hair food, coconut oil, turmeric oil, germicides, and tablet soaps. While 26 women trained under the baking section. They made 13 products which includes cake, cookies, small chops among others.

Following the training, the widows were given financial assistance to help them start their respective businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude, believing that the skills and funds acquired will help them improve their standard of living.