Scholars in Benue state have emphasized the need to enhance capacity building and quality education for sustainable national growth.

This call was made during a public lecture and skills exhibition in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital.

Capacity building has become a buzz word in the education reform discourse internationally.

But, this can not be mentioned without bringing up skills acquisition which is necessary in adjusting to the changes in the Labour market.

University students and lecturers in Benue state here display their projects with hopes that it will become a source of revenue generation.

The Vice Chancellor of Benue State University, Makurdi, applauded the quality of graduates from the institution who, according to him, are doing well in their chosen careers across the globe.

Skills acquisition is expected to be made mandatory for tertiary institutions to enable students become self reliant, and become employers of Labour.