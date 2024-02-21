To cushion the prevailing economic hardship on the people, the House of Representatives wants government at all levels to provide palliatives across the 774 local governments in the country.

This comes on a day the legislators called for better service in the issuance of the National Identity Number, NIN.

As Nigerians continue to battle rising cost of products, federal lawmakers want the state and federal governments to consider giving out palliatives to the people.

The legislators called on the Council of Legal Education to suspend the latest 60 per cent increase in tuition of the Nigerian Law school.

In another motion, the House underscores the need for relevant government agencies to transform their risk-bearing capacity into an intervention that will put smiles on the faces of victims of disasters.

It therefore seeks a new National Disaster Insurance Scheme to guarantee public confidence.

Lawmakers also want a seamless National Identity Number registration exercise for the people.

Outside the chambers, Akwa Ibom state member , Clement Jimbo, speaks on efforts by the government to ease the burden of hardship on the masses.