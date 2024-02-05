Police operatives are searching the bushes in Olamaboro in Kogi State, on a mission to rescue passengers kidnapped by bandits.

Reports indicate the assailants hijacked two commercial vehicles in Inele Eteke Ogugu new road and made way with the vehicles and the passengers

The commercial vehicles belonging to God is God and ABC Transport left Lagos enroute to Abuja before it was ambushed.

The Police in Kogi State say the DPO, Local Vigilantes and Hunters have been in the bushes in an effort to rescue the victims.

The police command has also deployed additional Tactical Squad comprising Quick Response Unit, Police Mobile Force, Couter-Terrorism Unit, on the rescue mission.

Its unclear how many passengers were on the vehicle at the time of the incident.