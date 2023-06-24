As parts of efforts to curtail Insecurity and protect lives and property of citizens especially on the highway, residents of Shinkafi/Moriki emirate councils in Zamfara have embarked on clearance of bushes along highways used as hideouts by armed bandits and Kidnappers.

Shinkafi- Moriki highway connects Katsina, Sokoto and parts of Niger republic and is also one of the unsafe Highways in northern Zamfara.

Among residents that participated in clearing the bushes is the Speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Bilyaminu Isma’il

He noted that the uncleared bushes is paving ways for criminals to commit heinous crimes like kidnapping, drugs and arms dealings, killings and different criminal atrocities

The speaker says clearance of the highway will help security agencies and locals in their continuous effort to tackle the menace of Banditry and Kidnapping along the route and neighboring Communities

“The bushes, aside constituting dangers to motorists, serve as abode for criminals and on many occasions, motorists and passengers lost their lives to the evil doers” the speaker said.

“Aside serving as abode to criminals, road side trees and bushes could cause accidents, especially during the rainy season” the Speaker lamented.

Also, the Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal represented by speaker in company of other members and top Government officials visited Shinkafi local government area.

The visit is to sympathize with the local council and people over the recent bandits attack on some Communities that led to the lost of lives and Properties

“I am here to represent Governor Dauda Lawal, he ask me to extend his heartfelt condolences and sympathy over the unfortunate incident that took place here in Shinkafi”

” As a Government we are putting heads together to see how possible and soon to end the menace of Insecurity in our dear state, Zamfara” the Speaker Said.

In another Development, the Speaker Zamfara state House of Assembly, Bilyaminu ismail moriki again represents the state Governor, Dauda Lawal at the flag off of Distribution of fertilizer to farmers and one hundred and fifty bicycles to secondary school students initiated by the federal Lawmaker representing Shinkafi/Zurmi federal Constituency, Bello Hassan in Shinkafi local government area

The law Maker also donated cash to Islamic clerics, known as Imams

This is to encourage Education, Religious knowledge and agriculture especially as farming season progresses

The 7th Zamfara state House of Assembly, according to Speaker Bilyaminu Isma’il is committed to bringing people close to the Government and ensure delivery of dividends of Democracy across the state.

The Zamfara state Assembly has embarked on recess, to reconvene on 3rd July, 2023.