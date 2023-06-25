Stakeholders and civil society organizations are urging the Nigerian government to increase spending on healthcare in order to combat the spread of malaria, particularly during the rainy season.

The World Malaria Report of 2022 shows that Nigeria had the highest global malaria burden at 26.6 per cent and deaths at 31.3 per cent.

With the rainy season in full swing, Nigeria is once again facing a surge in malaria cases.

This has prompted stakeholders and civil society organizations to call on the government to increase its spending on healthcare, with a specific focus on rolling back malaria.

They urge the government to complement efforts of donor agencies by prioritizing healthcare spending and allocate adequate resources to combat malaria effectively.

Advertisement

Funding for mosquito control programmes, the distribution of insecticide-treated bed nets, and improving access to diagnostic tests and antimalarial medications, should take priority.

Malaria remains a major public health challenge in Nigeria, and these groups argue that additional funding is crucial to provide better prevention and treatment measures.

The consequences of insufficient healthcare spending are evident in overcrowded hospitals across the country, where healthcare workers are stretched thin and resources are scarce. With a significant increase in funding, these hospitals could be better equipped to handle the influx of malaria cases during the rainy season