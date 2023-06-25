The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called on the students and management of universities and other higher institutions in the country to embrace the e-naira platform for the payment of school fees and other transactions.

The apex bank explained that the digital platform launched by the former president, Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in October 2021 was designed to boost financial transactions through technology in line with global best practices and the growth of the economy.

The Assistant Director at the CBN office in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, Ayodeji Adeboboye spoke during the bank’s sensitization programme on the e-naira platform at the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI).

He stated that the sensitization drive became necessary for the students and staff in order to enhance the effective financial transactions in the university community without the usual bottlenecks associated with other payment platforms.

Speaking, the Deputy Vice-chancellor of BOUESTI, Dr Veronica Makinde who received the CBN officials on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Olufemi Adeoluwa, commended the apex bank for considering the university for the sensitization programme.