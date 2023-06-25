TVC’s Sarah Ayeku has embarked on a journey to merge the newsroom with the classrooms in Universities and enlighten communications students on the concept of gender reporting and Opportunities in the media space.

This mentorship programme tagged ‘the future of media series’ is a collaborative project between TVC News and the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative journalism (WSCIJ), facilitated by Sarah Ayeku, who is a prospective fellow of the Female Reporters’ Leadership programme.

Trinity University is one of the first institutions the TVC NEWS team led by Sarah Ayeku visited, to teach communication students the concept of gender reporting and also talk about the opportunities students can explore in the media profession.

Themed: “Gender mainstreaming and opportunities in the media space”, the facilitators took time to highlight the importance of having women take up challenging roles in the media space, since women generally make up about 40% of newsrooms, but when it comes to top leadership, you only have 21%.

For the Director of Trinity University, mentorship programmes that enhance gender inclusion in policy decision making should be encouraged. .

Advertisement

Speakers at the event discussed the Now and Future of journalism in Nigeria and enlightened mentees on what the newsroom really looks like.

The future of media series hopes to equip communications students across Nigeria and beyond with the tools needed for the future of journalism.