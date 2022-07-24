Female journalists advised to emulate legacies of fmr NAWOJ President Raheemat Momodu

Advertisement

Families and friends of the late Raheemat Momodu, former President of the National Association of Women Journalists, have urged female journalists to support one another in order to strengthen the role of women in the media.

This was disclosed at the forty day fidau prayers for the deceased in Abuja.

Raheemat Omoro Momodu, born in 1964 in Edo state, was a veteran journalist, human rights and gender activist, and employee of the Ecowas Commission until her death.

Many people recall her dynamic leadership of the Lagos State Chapter of NAWOJ in the 1990s, when she was a key ally in the establishment of a new trend movement within the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

Her reign encouraged more women to go into the journalism profession.

She was also the pioneer representative of ECOWAS in the African Union from 2008 to 2018 .

These were just a few of the many professional positions she held throughout her life.

The veteran journalist dedicated her career to promoting human rights, democratic values, and social justice.

During her tenure as NAWOJ’s first president, she encouraged female journalists to grow and make an impact.

And, until her death, she remained committed to the cause of working for the good of society not only in Nigeria, but also throughout the West African Subregion.

At a fidau prayer organised, family members and friends of the deceased revealed that Raheemat was well-known for organising and bringing people together to address Nigeria’s challenges.

She was described as a committed, dedicated, and resilient woman who fought for women’s empowerment and representation in all sectors.