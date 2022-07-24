NDLEA arrests 8 persons over attempts to import illicit drugs into Nigeria

The National Drug Law and enforcement Agency, NDLEA says it has arrested at least 8 presons over the past week for attempting to traffick drugs into Nigeria and export thousands of Tramadol 255mg tablets among other illicit drugs to Europe.

Advertisement

The arrests took place in various airports across the country, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu, and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement issued by the NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi says the arrests and seizures began on Sunday 17th July in Abuja when one Okwo Paul Okechukwu was arrested upon his arrival from Addis Ababa for ingesting 76 pellets of cocaine.

On the same day, Lawrence Chijioke, was arrested at the Abuja airport in an operational synergy between NDLEA and Nigeria Customs Service at the NAIA during an inward clearance of a flight with 529 pellets of cocaine weighing 11.70kg concealed in his bag.

Advertisement

Operatives on Monday 18th July intercepted some illicit substances concealed in a consolidated cargo going to Dubai. cannabis, methamphetamine, and designer drugs were seized.

Advertisement

No fewer than four freight agents were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Advertisement

Also, on Monday, an Italy-bound passenger Tony Osas was intercepted during clearance attempting to export 10, 250 tablets of Tramadol 255mg.

Through the rest of the week, operations in Kaduna, Sokoto, Anambra and Enugu arrested over 6 persons and seized almost 5000kg of different illegal substances.

Advertisement

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, commended the officers and men of the MMIA, NAIA, AIIA, Kaduna, Sokoto, FCT, and Anambra Commands for the arrests, seizures, and their tenacity while urging them and their colleagues across the nation to remain steadfast in pursuit of the Agency’s goal in ridding all areas of Nigeria of illicit substances.