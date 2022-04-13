Police Confirm abduction of Five Female Students in Zamfara, one Escapes

Five students of the Zamfara State college of Health, Tsafe have been abducted by unknown gunmen
The five female students were abducted in the early hours of Wednesday at about 3am when the students were asleep at their residence in a Community near the School
One of the Kidnapped students escaped from their Captors a few hours after abduction and returned back to the Community
Police authorities in the state confirmed the incident and promised to ensure the safe rescue of the Victims
The Spokesperson of the Command Mohammed Shehu says troops have been deployed to the affected areas.