Police Confirm abduction of Five Female Students in Zamfara, one Escapes

Five students of the Zamfara State college of Health, Tsafe have been abducted by unknown gunmen

The five female students were abducted in the early hours of Wednesday at about 3am when the students were asleep at their residence in a Community near the School

One of the Kidnapped students escaped from their Captors a few hours after abduction and returned back to the Community

Police authorities in the state confirmed the incident and promised to ensure the safe rescue of the Victims



The Spokesperson of the Command Mohammed Shehu says troops have been deployed to the affected areas.