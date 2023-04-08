Police in Zamfara has confirmed the abduction of some women and children by armed bandits in Wanzamai village, in Tsafe Local Government area, Friday Morning

Though, the police say only nine person’s were abducted, as confirmed by the village head of the affected Community

A press statement signed by the Command Spokesperson Mohammed Shehu, the police denied stories making the round that eighty persons Including women and children were kidnapped while fetching firewood

The police says additional troops have been deployed to the affected areas to ensure the safe rescue of the victims

Eighty Women and children were said to have been whisked away Friday morning by fleeing bandits whose enclaves were destroyed recently following military bombardment on their camps in Northern Zamfara

The bandits were fleeing Zamfara towards Kaduna border town of Birnin Gwari through the Munhaye forest when they abducted the Victims to an unknown destination

The terrorists are to communicate to the families of the abducted person’s as at the time of filing this report

Communities along the ever busy Gusau/Tsafe/Yankara road have been experiencing bandits attack for many years, which led to the death of many and unspecified number of Persons are still in the hands of their Captors while thousands flee their ancestral homes to safer Communities.