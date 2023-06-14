Police authorities in Plateau State have confirmed the abduction of seven students residing within the Udakung students’ off-campus community of Bauchi Ring Road in the state.

The PPRO said at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13th, the police command received a distress call about an arm robbery case, which later turned out to be a kidnapping case.

So far, seven students of the University of Jos have been abducted by the gunmen.

The PPRO assures that the police authorities swiftly rushed to the scene and repelled the attackers but were manipulated by the invaders.