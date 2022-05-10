Akeredolu approves recruitment of 350 Amotekun officers to man bushes

Ondo state governor, Rotimi has directed that 350 personnel should be employed into the Amotekun Corps.

These crop of Amotekun Corps will be deployed to the forests and bushes.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed this at an award presentation organised by the Info state Agric-Business Empowerment Centre at the cocoa conference hall of the governor’s office.

Akeredolu said more operational vehicles and motorcycles will be purchased to aid Amotekun operations in the state.

He said, ” We have agreed to employ 350 personnel into the Amotekun Corps in the state.

” Operational vehicles and motorcycles will be purchased too “, he said.