Amotekun: Makinde approves recruitment of more officers

Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the recruitment of 500 more men for Oyo State’s Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun, as part of his administration’s efforts to improve the security of lives and property in the state.

The Governor made the announcement during a monthly security meeting at the House of Chiefs in Ibadan with local government Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, and stakeholders.

Mr. Makinde told the gathering that security is a collective responsibility, and that all hands must be on deck to reduce the country’s insecurity, which included Oyo State.

According to him, “Security is everyone’s business and if we all play our parts well, we will have a safer and more secured environment.

Although security of lives and properties is paramount responsibility of government, but government cannot do it alone except with cooperation of the entire citizenry and as we can see from the report gotten all over the country, Oyo State is relatively peaceful, this was not achieved by the effort of government alone but with the efforts of the all stakeholders, most especially the security commanders.”.

“This meeting is aimed at getting the situation report from various quarters on security as well as to dialogue on what to do as stakeholders and fine tune necessary steps, this will help government to put necessary machinery in place for people in the state to sleep with their two eyes closed and as the operation of the Amotekun corps is concerned, we have perfected the process of employing 500 more hands to enhance their performance and further deepen the security architecture of our State.”

He urged all stakeholders and the general public to work with the current administration in the effort to ensure a peaceful environment while discussing the deliberation on whether to include local vigilante members into the current security team for the enhancement of security in the state.

The Governor appreciated the security agencies in the State for their support towards making peaceful co-existence among the people of the State possible, urging them to keep the pace up in order to allow for more influx of investments and commercial growth.

In his remark, a former Governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja who was also present at the meeting, commended Governor Seyi Makinde for being proactive in the area of security which has greatly helped the State, when compared to neighboring States, especially in the media reports of cases of insurgency and urged all stakeholders and members of the public to be vigilant an ensure safety of their lives.

In his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief 'Bayo Lawal assured that the meeting would provide solutions and necessary moves on the need to ensure security of lives and properties are sustained in the State and commended Governor Makinde on his continued efforts at ensuring people of the state sleep with peace of mind despite the security challenges facing the country.