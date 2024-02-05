Governor of Niger State says the state government has stopped trucks from mass purchase of foods from our local markets till further notice following the protest by the youths over hike in prices of goods in the state.

The governor said any truck found mopping up food from villages will be confiscated and the food distributed to the public.

It would be recalled that protest erupted Monday morning in Minna the Niger state capital over rising inflation resulting in the hike of gas and fuel prices.

The kpakungu roundabout leading to Neco headquarters and the federal university of technology has been blocked.

Hoodlums barricaded the roads stopping commenters from passing through.