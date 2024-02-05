Professionals and Businessmen in Nigeria have raised the alarm over alleged plots by certain unpatriotic persons to distract and weaken the Tinubu-led Government by mounting coordinated attacks on the office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

The group under the aegis of Forum of Nigerians Professionals in Politics said it has intercepted intelligence that those behind the attacks on the person and office of the Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, are enemies of the Tinubu administration who aim to distract the government from actualizing its set objectives and goals.

National Coordinator of the Forum, Chief Okey Ezenwa in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said the attackers are after the office of the Chief of Staff, knowing the sensitive nature of the office and person of the Chief of Staff to the success of any administration.

Mr Ezenwa, a former Assistant National Secretary of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former National Director, Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Council, further alerted that the enemies of the Tinubu administration recruited unsuspecting fifth columnists and hatchet writers to fabricate false allegations against the Chief of Staff in order to cause internal disaffection and weaken the administration.

The Forum observed that this is the first time a person of the standing of an immediate past Speaker of the House, is appointed as Chief of Staff apparently to add value to the Government and make it strong.

It therefore cautions those behind the attacks to desist from such as it is completely against the collective interest of the people.

Advertisement

The Forum pledged support for President Tinubu and urged him to remain focused and not allow these elements to distract, detract and weaken his administration especially in his commitment to reposition the economy and check corruption in the country.