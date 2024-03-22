The Katsina Police command said it has succefully rescued 14 out of the missing passengers kidnapped by Bandits on Thursday afternoon.

This is contained in a press release issued by the commands public relation officer Sadik Abubakar.

The police divitional office jointly with the Army and the men of community watch corp immediately lunched a counter offensive operation after receiving a distress call by taillng the Bandits to their location.

The bus belonging to katsina state transport authority was attacked at Gidan Kifi village via Kankara to Marabar Kankara road, on it’s way to funtua on a broad day light.

The police said aggressive efforts are currently being made to ensure the unhurt rescue of the remaining kidnapped victims.