Buhari directs urgency in dealing with kidnapped passengers’ case

President Buhari on Tuesday welcomed the return of the recently released train passengers back to their families and loved ones, and expressed his solemn commitment to the families of those still in captivity, assuring that there will be no let-up until they are reunited with their families in the shortest time possible.

The President’s clear directive on the issue is that the hostages must be brought home alive.

A statement signed by the senior special Special Assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu insists the country’s military and security agencies are aware of their duty to the nation and are determined to give effect to the President’s charge with increased urgency.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also directed increased efforts – kinetic and non-kinetic to bring the case to a closure but, the presidency appears disappointed that despite meeting the demand of the kidnappers for the release of their own children, they released only eleven of the captives, even though more were expected.

The presidency said despite the setback, government is not leaving any stone unturned in the efforts to bring all of the hostages back.