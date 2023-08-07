The indigenous people of the Federal capital territory have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating an FCT indigene person for appointment as a minister in the Federal Executive Council.

While commending the president they want the FCT to be given the status of a state like other states of the Federation.

The 19999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended stipulates that the president should appoint ministers to head ministries and report directly to him within sixty days of his Inauguration.

Since the inception of democracy in 1999 in Nigeria, the people of FCT have not been privileged to have a representation at the federal Executive Council.

But the Tinubu administration has broken the yoke and met the yearnings of FCT indigenes by appointing one of their own as a ministerial nominee.

Advertisement

The indigenes are ecstatic about this development, describing it as a further step towards promoting inclusiveness and equity in the nation.

Just like Oliva twist, the FCT indigenes needs more.

They want the president to comply with section 299 of the construction of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which Stipulates that, the provisions of the Constitution shall apply to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as if it were one of the States of the Federation; and accordingly –

They believe that the compliance to this section of the constitution will help to ensure that the indigenous people of FCT are given their rightful place in the nation.