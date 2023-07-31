President Bola Tinubu will decorate the service chiefs with their new ranks today.

The Senate confirmed the appointments of the Service Chiefs on the 13th of July after President Bola Tinubu nominated them to work in acting capacity on the 19th of June.

The Service Chiefs to be officially decorated with their new ranks are Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Taoheed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff and AVM Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.