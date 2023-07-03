Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago has directed the dissolution of members of Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC).

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman disclosed that Governor Umar Bago ordered the dissolution with effect from May 29, 2023.

According to the SSG, “members of the Commission were directed to hand over all property of the State Government in their possession to the most senior Director in the Commission with immediate effect”.