Zamfara state Governor Dauda Lawal has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Islamic Year new 1445 AH.

The governor, who wish Muslims in the State, Nigeria, and the world at large a Year filled with blessings of Allah and calls for continuous prayer for the peace, unity, development and prosperity of the State

A statement signed by his Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris says the Governor Lawal tasked Muslims in Zamfara to be steadfast in prayers considering the recent happenings in the Zamfara

“The New Islamic Year represents the migration of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Makkah to Madinah. It is of great importance to Islam and Muslims” the statement reads.

“The migration marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar known as the Hijri calendar.

Advertisement

“We have a lesson to learn, hijra demonstrates that for people with faith, there is hope for ease after difficulties. Our Dear State should always be in our prayers” Gov. Lawal Said.

“Another significance of the Hijra is that it was the occasion when Muslims of different backgrounds were united. It also symbolizes Islam’s system of brotherhood and equality” he added.

Governor Lawal further enjoin the people of the state to unite against enemies of peace and progress

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the good people of Zamfara State to unite against all forces hindering the peace and progress of our state. Happy New Islamic Year 1445”.