The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has Commiserated with the Chairman of Max Air, Dahiru Barau Mangal, over the death of his wife.

The Governor and his entourage visited the business mugul at his Katsina Residence.

The renowned businessman, Mangal lost his wife, Hajiya Aishatu over the weekend in Abuja.

Governor Lawal in a press statement singed by the Special Assistant on Media, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the deceased as someone whose motherly love and kindness will be missed by the family and many others.

“We are here in Katsina to sympathize and grieve with you and your family during this difficult times of mourning” the statement reads.

He further prayed that Allah would grant the departed wife and mother eternal bliss in Jannatul Firdaus.

“This is a difficult and trying moment for the family, the good people of Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole. May Almighty Allah provide you with the needed strength to bear the irreparable loss.”