The Department of State Security (DSS) has denied claims by the National Youths Service Corps NYSC that Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah, forged his NYSC discharge certificate.

While Giving evidence, the subpoenaed DSS Deputy Director, Operations and Strategic Department, Yahaya Isa Mohammed

said the security agency commenced investigation into the discharge certificate controversy following a petition to it by Dr. Mbah dated February 8, 2023.

He disclosed that their investigation revealed that NYSC did not do due diligence and does not keep proper records of it’s operations.

Meanwhile, the DSS said it came to its conclusion relying, among others, on the verified documents submitted by Dr. Mbah and the NYSC, most of which are one and the same.

Lead Counsel to Labour Party and petitioner against Mbah,2nd Respondent in the matter, Chief Awomolo Adogoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had during the cross examination sought to know from the DSS representative, Yahaya Isa Mohammed,asked if his coming was official and authorised by the Director-General of the agency, which the witness responded in the affirmation.

He said he was in court following the subpoena by the tribunal.

Addressing pressmen, one of the counsels to Mbah, IIkechukwu Onuoma, said all the allegations raised against his client had been convincingly debunked by the two witnesses.

As Governor Peter Mbah closed his defense, as the Tribunal adjourned sitting to 20th July, for People’s Democratic Party to open it’s defense.