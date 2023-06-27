Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of selflessness, sacrifice and patriotism in the quest to build a virile and economically viable country.

The Governor made this known in his message for this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He said what Nigeria needs at this critical stage of her development are sacrifices, love and unity.

He pointed out the willingness of prophet Ibraheem to sacrifice his son, Ismail as an act of obedience to God’s command and the greatest act of obeisance, which all Nigerians must imbibe to ensure national unity and economic growth.

Governor Abiodun said Nigeria entered a new era on May 29, with the swearing in of a new government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that the new government is faced with critical issues of national importance and has introduced measures to launch the country on the path to development.

Some of the measures according to him include, the withdrawal of fuel subsidy, which are meant to curb wastage and that alone require the sacrifice and the cooperation of every citizen to make things work.

The governor also reiterated the determination of his administration to improve on the wellbeing of the people of the State through various intervention programmes in line with the ISEYA mantra.

He congratulates Muslims in the State and Nigeria on this year’s celebration, even as he urged them to follow the example laid down by Prophet Ibraheem, which were sacrifice and penitence.