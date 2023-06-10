As the Inauguration of the 10th Assembly gets closer, many are still waiting for the All Progressives Congress to cave in to pressure and review it’s zoning arrangement.

Pressure groups of different aspirants from across the country have been marketing their candidates making a case for their choice.

The zoning template released by the All Progressives Congress (APC)for the 10th National Assembly, has dominated national discourse for several weeks, with different geopolitical zones in the country, making a case why they should be considered.

The APC had earlier heard complaints from some aspirants vying for positions, saying it will come up with a review.

A pro-democracy group, is asking that aspirants should step down and declare support for the party’s candidate, Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau.

Another contender Abdulaziz Yari from the North-West has the support of the Christian organisation of Nigeria who passed a vote of confidence on him, which goes against the party’s stand. But it remains to be seen how far this can go.

Some persons With Disabilities have pitched their support for Osita Izunazo, from the South-East, their argument is that the top positions in the country should have a notable balance.

While aspirants are still shopping for endorsements, many are looking forward to what will eventually happen on June 13th.