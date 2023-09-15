The 13th zonal conference of state Directors of security, DSS in the North west zone, has opened up in Katsina state and will be focused in strengthening synergy in intelligence gathering between states.

The meeting will also engage other stakeholders in reviewing the security situation in affected states.

Key actors in security continue to push for collaborative efforts in a bid to end the protracted security situation in the north west

This13th zonal conference of state Directors of security in the north west zone, has this on its agenda and how to enhance prompt responses to criminal activities.

Improving intelligence gathered and how it is used forms a key part of deliberations

The security heads are convinced now more than ever that an individual approach to tackling insecurity can not solve the problems but rather compounds it.

A major issue to be discussed at this conference will largely revolve around quick response to intelligence.

In their goodwill messages the heads of security organizations in the state lauded organizers of the forum and urged the participants to come up with more workable solutions on security.

The representative of Katsina state Governor at the event buttressed the need for law enforcement agents to have a clearer view of the security problems and how to intervene appropriately to finally end the security challenges in the zone.

Security experts are of the view that Threats will be better managed if the affected states meet regularly to review their approaches.