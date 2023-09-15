Coordinating minister of health and social welfare Ali Pate says that the federal government is committed to working with state governments and community leaders to ensure that every Nigerian child gets the lifesaving tool of vaccines as well as treatment for other diseases.

The health minister disclosed this during a visit to primary health care centres alongside global partners in Nasarawa state on Thursday.

The tour of some primary health care centres in Nasarawa state by the federal government and a team from the global alliance for vaccines and immunization is part of efforts to put mechanisms in place and strengthen the system ahead of the phase by phase roll out campaign to reach zero dose children.

This comes after the launch of the zero dose learning hub two days ago by government and other supporting partners.

At the Etsu Karu palace in Nasarawa state, this gathering of Government, global partners and traditional rulers are all in agreement that more needs to be done to ensure that there is a reduction in the number of zero dose children across the country and those missing are reached with vaccines and treatment.

Nigeria accounts for the largest number of zero dose children in the world, with more than 2 million children still missing disease preventable vaccines.

Traditional leaders have continued to play a vital role in getting communities to key into health interventions through synergy with government and their communities, using advocacy, mobilization and trust building.

This kind of partnerships has helped to achieve successes in tackling Polio and this campaign is expected to be no different.