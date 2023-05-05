A Coalition of North Eastern Youth Support Groups for APC has advised critical stakeholders in the party to shun sentiment and work for the emergence of competent and credible Senate President that would help president-elect take the nation to the promised land.

Addressing a press conference in Yola, the convener of the groups Barrister Yakubu Bello called on the APC national leadership to carry along the Northwest region considering the huge votes given the president-elect.

He used the forum to canvass support for Senator Barau Jibril as next Senate President.

He added that decision of the party will be final if the post is zoned to other region.