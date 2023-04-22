Africa has a high disease burden and disturbing annual death rates.

Some health practitioners in the continent say the government must look deeper into having upgraded Health Management Systems to ensure better all-encompassing service delivery.

Africa has a disturbing annual debt rate. statistics say in 2021, slightly over 12 million people died in the continent, that’s why many think Health Management in Africa is a core issue governments of the continent must give Speedy attention for ugly statistics to see.

Medical practitioners say it is very important that we make sure that everybody gets Access to Health Management.

Advertisement

According to them, this can only be done by getting the necessary data that will help them to know where the development needs to come in place, where efficiency is lacking data will reveal it and others.

Data, according to them will drive the transformation of Healthcare Management in Africa.

Digital record compilers say for even better results the old-fashioned way of doing things must give way for international standards.

Just as recommended by the World Health Organisation, Public Health practitioners say Africa’s Health sector needs an audience of scaling of Service delivery especially the handling of emergencies.

Africa especially tropical Africa is battling with emerging diseases. The health sector is under equipped to manage.

Advertisement

Watchers of the sector say this is the right time for the government to embark on upgraded management plans for the security of lives.