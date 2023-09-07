Kwara state government has commenced recruitment of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers as a result of a number of medical professionals leaving the state service.

This was disclosed by the executive secretary, Kwara State Hospital Management Board, Dr. AbdulRaheem Malik, in Ilorin during a media interaction.

Everyday, many young and vibrant Nigerians travel oversees in search of greener pastures.

While some take up menial jobs abroad, some professionals get better jobs with better pay.

The medical profession is one of them.

In Kwara state, Brain drain also known in local parlance as “Japa syndrome” has hit the state medical sector.

At a media interaction, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Hospital Management Board, Dr AbdulRaheem Malik said foreign condition of service and pay are too attractive to be ignored by many health professionals.

To mitigate effect of brain drain in government hospitals, he said governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has given approval for the replacement of medical personnel who have exited the system

In order to sustain their services, the state government is equally offering 100% CONMESS for consultants and medical doctors as well as new hazard and skipping allowances.

The periodic recruitment of health personnel is already on going and residents of the state expect that they will be motivated enough to give their best to fatherland instead of relocating abroad for quality condition of service, work environment and better pay.