The North East Development Commission has pledged to fully rehabilitate the Maiduguri Eye and Dental hospitals to effectively provide services to people of the region and beyond.

Managing Director of the Commission Mohammed Alkali revealed this to newsmen in maiduguri while inspecting the two hospitals.

40 years down the line, Maiduguri Dental and Eye hospitals, been giving effective health services to people of the north east region and neighboring countries.

Advertisement

Medical students from different states and federal institutions come here for studies and clinical trainings.

Today, officials of the North east development commission visit the health facilities.

Part of the mandate of the NEDC is to intervene in areas of development which healthcare is among.

Advertisement

The NEDC’s boss reveals that the commission under its education endowment fund would train medical professionals to enable them handle the modern equipment when fully deployed.

The state government is moved by this intervention.

It says that the upgrading of the two facilities would enable health workers render quality services to patients.

Advertisement

The hospitals when upgraded to world class standard, it would be a site for training and research in areas of dental and ophthalmology.

EXPERTS CALL FOR CONCERTED EFFORTS TO STOP CERVICAL CANCER

Advertisement

Cervical cancer kills eight thousand women in Nigeria every year.

A team of researchers, doctors and field workers in Gombe are working to fight this deadly enemy.

They are raising awareness and providing vaccines that reduce the chances of infection by nighty-seven percent.

Advertisement

Cervical cancer is the second most common among women, just behind breast cancer.

Caused by the human papillomavirus, this disease is mainly carried by men but its effect on women is deadly.

The pain, the financial cost, the emotional trauma and often death are all preventable.

Advertisement

The solution is just knowledge and vaccine.

Researchers estimate that almost all adult males and females at least once in their lifetime would be infected with the virus.

The immune system of ninety percent would fight off the virus, the other ten percent may not be so lucky and later develop cancer.

Advertisement

The cancer-causing virus can be cured if detected early. The advice is to screen at least once in five years.

Free screening for Human Papillomavirus in Gombe state started in 2021. A massive public awareness drive is supporting the medical effort.

The Human papillomavirus society of Gombe is committed to saving as many as they can from this needless, preventable killer.

Advertisement

Experts Call for more enlightenment to end violence against women

Oyo First Lady calls for more collaborative efforts to end scourge.

Advertisement

The need for more collaborative efforts across all gender and strata towards ending the spate of female genital mutilation took centre stage at a symposium held recently in Ibadan.

Experts made the call to commemorate this year’s international day for zero tolerance for female genital mutilation.

In the last 30 years, the prevalence in Female genital mutilation has been on the rise among Nigerian girls aged 0-14.

Advertisement

According to UNICEF, Nigeria accounts for the third highest number of women and girls who have undergone FGM worldwide.

Nationally, 27% of Nigerian women between the ages of 15 and 49 were victims of FGM, as at 2012.

Sukurat Akinade(not her real name) a 32 year old woman is a survivor of the female genital mutilation from childhood.

Advertisement

She said the experience has been devastating as her sexual life with her husband is filled with pain.

Now, she has been abandoned by her husband who left her the their two kids to take care of them alone.

She wants her children to get the best of education saying she only got little education

Advertisement

At this symposium organised to campaign against female genital mutilation and its harmful effects, stakeholders believe that this deadly practice is detrimental to the wellbeing of the girl child and contributes greatly to maternal mortality.

Wife of the Oyo State Governor Tamunomini a special guest of honour at the event wants relevant stakeholders to intensify their efforts in campaigning against the deadly act to reduce menace.

Though experts at this symposium revealed that the rate of the practice has declined in the state significantly, they believe that a cultural shift is necessary to abolish the practice so as to stem the tide of violence against women in the country.