A group known as the North-East Youth Discussion Cycle has commended efforts of the North East Development Commission for its efforts in uplifting the standard of living of people in the region.

The group say NEDC has done well in areas of youth empowerment, education, improved access to quality healthcare services and resettlement of IDPs.

They call on President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of the Managing Director of the commission so as to enable him continue to execute the good work he started.