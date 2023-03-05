The 2023 Presidential Elections has been the most peaceful and sanitised polls in the history of Nigeria with a very large turnout.

Former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, disclosed this while speaking on Journalists Hangout on Sunday.

He said his statement was based on his experience and being very responsible as an elder Statesman.

He added that the presence of the BVAS machine helped in preventing the writing of figures which was prevalent before now.

He said the turnout for the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections is very large not minding the fact that people are comparing it with Other Elections that were fraught with irregularities.

He cited the example of Bayelsa State as instructive with the number coming out after the Elections as indicative of the turnout.

He said the Elections were reasonably transparent not minding the fact the BVAS was not immediately uploaded.

He added that the results have gone through 6 levels before getting to the point of collation.

On the description by the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, that the Elections were the worst in the history of Nigeria, he said serious scientific analysis will put a lie to what the former Vice President said.

He disclosed that with his over 50 years of Election involvement in Nigeria, the spread of President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the greatest spread in the history of Nigeria.

He expressed surprise that the results in several locations will show that some of the issues being raised by the losers are nothing but empty noise of sore losers.

He asked if the victory of the former Vice President in his State of birth of Osun was rigged or the win that Peter Obi secured in the Delta, Lagos and Nasarawa States were rigged.

He said the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections has shown that the mandate of the Former Lagos State Governor and President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is pan Nigerian.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for the introduction of the BVAS which according to him has helped in reducing rigging and malpractices to the barest minimum.

According to him, the factors that influenced the elections are many, he said the Youth have done well but also cautioned them to be more circumspect when they make choices in the future.

Going further, he said some people also play the religion card in their choice of candidate.

He urged the Youth to put their demands before the President Elect who he said will address them towards national development.

He called for a coming together of all elder statesmen and stakeholders including those in the Christian community t present their charter of demands before the president Elect.

He thanked the Youth for refusing to heed the call of those who are asking for protests while also commending them for coming out t vote massively.