The Lagos State House of Assembly has commended the Inspector-General of Police and other members of the Nigeria Police Force for excellent performance during the conduct of the 2023 General Elections in the State which ensured that the elections were hitch-free and devoid of violence.

In its letter dated 4th April, 2023 and signed by the Clerk of the House, the Lagos State House of Assembly extolled the display of professionalism and neutrality by the Force leading to the actualization of an election adjudged to be the fairest and freest in the annals of Nigeria’s democratic history.

It equally acknowledged that the feat was tailored to various transformational reforms of the IGP, his visionary and purposeful leadership in the NPF which has set the pace and good precedence for policing future elections in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police while acknowledging the correspondence from the State House of Assembly, appreciated its members and other well-meaning Nigerians for their display of patriotism during and after the polls, and reiterated the commitment of the Force to pursue exceptional policies and actions necessary for a community-oriented and technological-driven policing services to members of the Nigerian Society.