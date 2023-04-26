Waste management experts and consultants have called for a collective effort towards a circular economy.

This was the focus of a stakeholders workshop held in Lagos.

Lagos, with its rapidly increasing population, generates approximately 13,000 metric tons of waste daily. 45 percent of this waste is organic, while 15 percent is plastic.

Unfortunately, most of this waste ends up in landfills and indiscriminate locations, posing environmental hazards to residents.

To address this issue, the state government held a workshop with experts in the waste management value chain. The objective was to move towards a circular waste management process that reduces waste, promotes recycling and reusing of materials, and conserves resources.

In the meantime, the Lagos state government is engaging partners to formulate policies that will encourage circular economy. It is also appealing to residents to be conscious of their environment and embrace sustainable practices.

The consensus here is that with state government’s efforts, coupled with individual and collective actions, a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment is possible.