The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has announced that his administration is prepared to compensate and relocate families displaced by houses demolished to make way for the ongoing building of the Oyo state circular road project.

The Governor made this known while flagging off 32.2km road infrastructure component of the Senator Rashidi Ladoja circular road project in Ibadan.

The 110 km Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road, designed to encircle the entirety of Ibadan, strategically links the Ibadan-Ife Expressway and Moniya where important infrastructure such as the Ibadan train Station, Inland Dry Port, and the proposed Oluyole Free Trade Zone are located.

Governor Seyi Makinde, alongside his Anambra state counterpart Charles Soludo, is inaugurating the South-East Wing of the project. The 32.2 km section extends from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to the Ibadan-Ife Expressway.

The Governor expressed sympathy for those impacted by the demolition of buildings to facilitate the project, assuring them of fair compensation for their losses.

Earlier Governor Makinde inaugurated the Agodi-gate, Civic and Idiape Junction improvement works, where he announced the allocation of free market space for the displaced traders affected by the enforcement of regulations against roadside trading.

About 700 traders are expected to benefit from this gesture.