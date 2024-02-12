National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives is having a showdown with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria over the new guidelines for verification of certificates.

They called for an immediate reversal and withdrawal of the new circular on certificate verification.

Nurses and midwives in the country last week complained about the deactivation of the NMCN verification portal since December 2023.

The nurses say the deactivation of the portal by the council is an attempt to stop them from pursuing career opportunities abroad.

The NMCN issued a memo dated February 7, 2024, revising the guidelines for requesting verification of certificates for nurses and midwives.