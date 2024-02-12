Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has directed the state command of Amotekun to synergise with other security agencies to ensure that there is no security breach during the burial programmes of former governor Rotimi Akereodolu.

The former governor died on December 26, 2023 after a protracted battle with lukemia

The state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye disclosed this while parading 43 suspects in Akure.

The commander said all hands are on deck to ensure that dignatries that will attend the burial programmes are giving adequate security.

According to him, all security agencies including Amotekun will deploy security personnel to strategic locations in the state