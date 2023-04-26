Ahead of this Year’s May Day Celebration, Labour Leaders have called on all concerned to ensure rights and dues of Workers are not subjugated or Substituted in line with the this Year’s theme which is “Workers Rights and Social Economic Justice”

In a Joint Press Conference by the NLC and the TUC, the NLC Chairman Ekiti State, Kolapo Olatunde, Says there are still ongoing industrial dispute and inconsistencies in Government policies which puts workers in harm’s way especially the purported 40% increase for Federal Civil Servants which sidelines their counterparts in the States

He States further that the issue of Naira Scarcity is still circling, with blames shifting from the CBN to commercial banks and the New Naira notes simply vanishing without explanation and says it is a denial of rights for workers not to able to withdraw monies they legitimately earned.

The TUC Chairman, Shola Adigun Says all form of discrimination and nepotism must be eradicated in the Civil Service, and calls on all concerned to ensure that tribalism experienced during the 2O23 General Election do not find its way into the Public Service