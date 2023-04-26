President Elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visited the Defence House for the first time since winning the presidential election.

He held a meeting behind closed doors with some senior elected government officials and members of the APC national Working Committee.

At the end of the meeting, the National chairman of the APC declined answering questions from journalists but he said the party is still celebrating its victory on the ballot and will always ensure its programmes are in the interest of Nigerians.

He also refused to speak on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly which has dominated talking points in political circles.

Advertisement

The President Elect was accompanied to Defence House but the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo Agege, National Chairman of the APC Abdullahi Adamu and other member only the party’s national working Committee.