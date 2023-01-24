The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will build on the foundation for modern Nigeria that has been laid by President Muhammadu Buhari if elected into Office.

One of the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council and Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this while speaking on the This Morning on TVC News with Yori Folarin on Tuesday Morning.

He said the President has laid the foundation for modern Nigeria by managing the scarce oil and gas resources of the nation prudently after years of waste and mismanagement.

He said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari also moved into the Agriculture Sector aggressively and Manufacturing and doing as much as possible to ensure the nations’ revenue stream is diversified and enlarged.

He disclosed that this has continued to yield results especially with the announcement on Monday that the Federal Inland Revenue Service made a record Tax Revenue collection for the Fiscal Year 2022 of N10.1 Trillion with a promise to continue to work to do more to raise Revenue.

He added that the announcement by Federal Inland Revenue Service was indicative that the Federal Government has made very good investments and the return on Investments is now coming in the form of record Revenue from agencies such as the FIRS.

He added that the Buhari administration has made a lot of investments in enhancing the nations’ infrastructure ranging from Transport, Rail, Road, Airports, Seaports and Others.

He said the investments which are Multi Sectoral will have tremendous impact in the coming years and not just in the here and now.

He traced the journey from 2015 asking whether there was any high speed standard gauge rail line across the Country but 3 new ones have been put in place with further expansions going on for them to get to Other parts of the Country.

He disclosed that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has also made investment in the building of new Airport Terminals and runaway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

He said the Airport in Port Harcourt is also ready while the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu will soon be ready for use.

He disclosed that the Lekki Deep Seaport which was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday while the new Badagry Deep Seaport and the Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom are on track for start of construction.

On roads and bridges, Mr Ngelale, said the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has done so much with the Second Niger Bridge, the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki, Lagos-Ijebu-Ode-Ore-Benin road and Others have ensured that all regions of the country are linked together.

He added that the linkages will ensure that the commercial potentials of the country is unlocked and goods and services are able to move faster through all means of transportation.

On the Economic Front, He said the rates increase by the Central Bank of Nigeria is one of the measures being taken to bring down inflation but added that there are Other issues which affects the Economy that is beyond the Control of the Buhari administration like the Russia -Ukraine War.

He said these kind of issues are why the Presidential Campaign of the All Progressives Congress is tagged Renewed Hope to ensure that Nigerians are able to relate to the fact of the matter that all issues will be addressed on the Economic front going forward from President Buhari to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the strengthening of the Naira is a top priority for the Federal Government and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.