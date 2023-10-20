Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State, in the last general election has called on Nigerians to trust in Tinubu/Shetima administration’s promise to build a better future for citizens.

Speaking at the distribution of 47 vehicles and other palliative assistance to the party faithful in Yola, Senator Aishatu Binani said that the Tinubu administration would provide an enabling environment for citizens to excel.

Various empowerment materials such as tricycles, pumping and tailoring machines, farm seedlings and ICT facilities were distributed to various groups and individuals in Adamawa state irrespective of their gender and political affiliations

Senator Binani who is responsible for this gesture, called other well meaning Nigerians to join government in reducing poverty in the country.

She is confident that the Tinubu administration has the masses in mind.

The senator was represented at the distribution exercise by the former Speaker of the state assembly who challenges other political actors to emulate her

The chairman of the occasion tasked politicians to put the interest of the vulnerable first in order to make the state a safe place for all residents irrespective of religious background.

Senator Binani is one of politicians in Adamawa state that has reached out to vulnerable people across the 21 local governments of the state with various empowerment programs.

Political pundits believe that senator Binani’s gesture will contribute meaningfully to efforts to reduce poverty and criminality in the state