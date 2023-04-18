A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has declined the Ex-Parte motion by the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Adamawa State governorship election, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru popularly known as Binani to investigate her declaration as Governor Elect by suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Hudu Yunus Ari.

The Court aside declining to hear the ex parte application filed by Senator Aisha Ahmed also asked her to address it on the jurisdiction to entertain the motion.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the counsel to Aisha Ahmed, 3 days to file the application and adjourns further hearing into the matter till 26th April.

Governor Makinde Urges INEC to save Nigeria’s Democracy

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do the right thing by declaring the authentic winner of governorship election in Adamawa State.

The Governor stated this in an interview with newsmen after paying a solidarity visit to his counterpart, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the Government House, Yola Monday.

He lauded the INEC for a job well done in Oyo State and expressed confidence that the electoral umpire will prove its worthiness in the Adamawa process as according to him the whole world is watching.

He described the illegal declaration of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as winner of the election as unimaginable and shame on the person of the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“We have stories to tell and with time as we evolve the process of getting people who will do certain things for us with little more vigorous and people like the current REC has no place in our future democratic process.

Makinde urged the people of Adamawa State to remain calm and assured that the current situation will be resolved and their decision would be respected by the concerned authorities.

He asked Governor Fintiri not to worry at all, saying that INEC has enough people of confidence to do what is right for Adamawa State by extension for democracy in Nigeria.

It could be recalled that on Sunday morning, the Adamawa REC Barrister Ari has declared Aishatu Dahiru Binani of APC winner of Governorship election that was not concluded.