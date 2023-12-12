A High Court Sitting in Port Harcourt has confirmed Edison Ehie as the authentic Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Edison Ehie is one of the 4 lawmakers in the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He was suspended and removed as leader of the house by his colleagues in the wake of the crisis at the house of Assembly.

The court restrained Martins Amaewhule and Dumle Maol from parading themselves as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The court also warned against the use of Thugs and Police officers to forcefully gain access into the Assembly Complex.